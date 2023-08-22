Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul confident in successful, inclusive 2027 World Youth Day

Archbishop Chung Soon-taick speaks during a press conference at the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The Archdiocese of Seoul vowed a successful and inclusive World Youth Day when Seoul hosts the event in 2027, the Roman Catholic Asian branch in South Korea said at a press conference Tuesday at the Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul.

On Aug. 6, Pope Francis selected Seoul as the next host city for World Youth Day, a Catholic Church initiative to unite young individuals from across the globe every three to four years. The event was introduced by Pope John Paul II in 1985.

"The 2027 World Youth Day in Seoul will transcend religious boundaries, inviting young generations worldwide to join in a communion of faith. The event is to foster dialogue and connection among the young generations," Archbishop Chung Soon-taick of Seoul stated during the press conference.

Chung emphasized the inclusiveness of the event with an open invitation to North Korea. "Pope Francis is genuinely concerned about the tensions between the two Koreas. This event holds potential opportunity for both Koreas to seek a momentum for peace and reconciliation."

Asked about the pope's decision to select Seoul as the host city, Chung said, "While Pope Francis and the Holy See didn't provide explicit reasoning for the choice, World Youth Day alternates between European and non-European countries."

Portugal's Lisbon hosted this year's gathering from Aug. 1-6.

Chung added, "Word is that Pope Francis considered the east-west balance, noting that Lisbon marked the western edge, and therefore, the eastern edge, Seoul, should take the next turn. This event serves as an opportunity for both hemispheres to experience unity and harmony."

Highlighting the long-standing endeavor to bring World Youth Day to South Korea, Chung recalled the aspiration of his predecessor, former Archbishop Yeom Soo-jung, dating to 2014. Korea's Catholic Church has since diligently pursued this ambition, Chung said.

Overcoming the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, all South Korean dioceses have collectively rallied to encourage the younger generation suffering from social isolation during the pandemic, Chung added.

The organizer expects the event will gather some 700,000 to 800,000 attendees, with around 200,000 to 300,000 coming from overseas.

Addressing concerns about the logistics, particularly given the mishaps of the recent Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree, the Archdiocese of Seoul showed confidence in the event's success, citing experience with large-scale events like hosting a pope three times before, in 1984, 1989 and 2014.

As for accommodations, Chung noted that homestays and utilization of Catholic churches, schools and government auditoriums across the nation are being considered.

Chung affirmed their dedication to meticulous preparation, accounting for various factors from weather to special occasions like summer vacations, and ensured close collaboration with the government.

"We are in the process of assembling a dedicated task force, a committee that will provide crucial support for the event. Further details will be disclosed after consultations with the Holy See and South Korean dioceses," Archbishop Chung said.