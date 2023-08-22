[Today’s K-pop] BTS tops 1.7b views with ‘Boy With Luv’ video

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

The music video for BTS' "Boy With Luv" reached 1.7 billion views on YouTube on Monday, said label Big Hit Music on Tuesday. It is the band's second video to hit the milestone on the platform after that of "Dynamite." "Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)" fronted sixth EP "Map of the Soul: Persona" from April 2019, which claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200. The single debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 at No. 8 and stayed on the main songs chart for eight weeks in a row. The funk pop tune was the first Korean-language song to amass 1 billion streams on Spotify. The music video received 74.6 million views on YouTube on the day of release and bagged three Guinness World Records – "most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours," "most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours" and "most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group." NMixx to host 1st fan concert in October

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Girl group NMixx will greet fans at its first fan concert in Korea, according to label JYP Entertainment on Tuesday. The concert will be held in central Seoul on Oct. 7-8. The event is named "NMixx Change Up: NMixx University," borrowing a phrase from one of its songs. The six-member act has visited fans across the world since May. Starting in Seattle, it hopped around eight cities in North America and five in Asia for 14 showcases in total. Last month, it dropped third single "A Midsummer NMixx's Dream," which sold over a million in the first week of sales, a first for the group. In April, NMixx entered the Billboard 200 for the first time with first EP "expergo," which ranked No. 122. Pictures of Riize to mark debut

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Rookie boy band Riize will host a photo exhibit to mark the release of its debut single, "Get A Guitar," according to label SM Entertainment on Tuesday. The show, dubbed "Rise ＆ Realize," will be held in Seoul from Aug. 26 to Sept. 10. The main theme is the memories the seven members have built up together while preparing for their debut, so unpublished pictures of them taken while shooting the album jacket and music video will be on display. The band's upcoming single, due out on Sept. 4, will consist of two tracks – the main track of the same title and prologue single "Memories," which was dropped in advance on Monday, giving fans a taste of the band's "emotional pop" style. The pre-release topped the iTunes top songs chart in eight regions. Monsta X's Kihyun enlists

