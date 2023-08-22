LG Electronics-made cosmetics products to debut next year

LG Electronics is considering launching cosmetics products in line with the release of a new model of its skin care device under the in-house home beauty brand Pra.L in the first half of next year, according to its recent semi-annual report on DART, the Financial Supervisory Service's electronic disclosure board.

An LG Electronics official said Tuesday the company is in talks to collaborate with a local cosmetic manufacturer rather than producing the products itself.

“We may go through joint research and development (with a manufacturer). The cosmetics maker will likely be in charge of production, while LG would be responsible for the sales,” the official added.

The upcoming collaboration comes amid a growing beauty trend where cosmetics makers are increasingly rolling out skin care devices to maximize product efficacy and broaden customer experience.

The official, however, made it clear that it was too early to share more details of the company’s still nascent cosmetics business.

During its regular shareholders meeting in March, LG announced it would add cosmetics as a new business sector. It was also seeking to recruit outside experts for new businesses. Through last year's personnel reshuffle, the firm recruited Nam Hye-seong, the former head of Sulwhasoo, Amorepacific’s luxury skin care brand, as its new home beauty director.

Nam, a cosmetics expert, is expected to be in charge of cosmetics product development for the Pra.L brand.

LG debuted the Pra.L brand in 2017 to introduce household beauty appliances such as elasticity devices, cleansing devices and absorption accelerators. In January, the firm introduced Dermathera, a beauty device for managing facial lines.