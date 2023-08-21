[Today’s K-pop] SHINee’s Key to return as solo next month

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Key of SHINee will make a comeback as a solo musician on Sept. 11, according to label SM Entertainment on Monday. He will release second solo EP “Good ＆ Great” that will consist of six tracks including the main track of the same title. The EP comes about seven months since “Killer,” a reissue of his second solo full album, “Gasoline.” The repack topped the iTunes top albums chart in 21 regions as did the LP in 24. Meanwhile, the veteran idol recently wrapped up promoting the band’s eighth studio album, “Hard,” which topped the iTunes top albums chart in 43 regions as well as a series of music charts at home and abroad. The titular track earned the foursome four trophies from television music chart shows as well. Next month, a film dubbed “My SHINee World,” marking the band’s 15th anniversary will be unveiled. Red Velvet’s Seulgi renews contract with label

Seulgi of Red Velvet recently renewed her contract with label SM Entertainment, according to a local media report on Monday. She posted earlier this month pictures of herself and her bandmates to mark the ninth anniversary of their debut. She thanked the members and their fans for celebrating the occasion together. The group debuted with single “Happiness” and the bandmates apparently extended their contract once -- as contracts usually last seven years -- even though there was no official announcement. The news of her signing with the label is significant as a number of artists under SM Entertainment left after its reshuffle in management. In the meantime, she left Seoul on her own last week to join the lineup for KAMP Fest CDMX in Mexico, a K-pop group concert held over the weekend. Zerobaseone will be back in November: report

Rookie band Zerobaseone is gearing up to return in November, according to a local media report on Sunday. Agency WakeOne Entertainment confirmed the news following the report. The nine-piece act debuted in July with EP “Youth In The Shade” which sold over 1.82 million copies in the first week and became the first debut album to sell over a million in K-pop history. Its fan concert held last week in Seoul sold out almost immediately and the bandmates made their festival debut in Los Angeles on Saturday in the US taking to the stage for KCON LA 2023. The band surprised the audience with a teaser video for the second EP that was unveiled after the performance. A red slot machine bearing the band’s name appears against the backdrop of a snow field and shows images of a snowflake and waterdrop as well as the number zero. OneWe to drop 2nd special album





