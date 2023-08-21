Most Popular
Classical music concerts to take place at Cheong Wa Dae in Sept.By Hwang Joo-young
Published : 2023-08-21 16:28:49
The 2023 Blue House Concert will take place on Sept. 9 and 10 at the heliport of the former presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Monday.
Cheong Wa Dae, the former residence and office site of South Korean presidents, opened its doors to the public after President Yoon Suk Yeol decided to move his office to the buildings of the Defense Ministry in Yongsan, Seoul, in May 2022.
With Cheong Wa Dae as the backdrop in the early autumn season, the 2023 Blue House Concert will commence at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 with orchestra performances, traversing the realms of classical, traditional and K-pop music.
The Korean National Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of conductor Hong Seok-won, will perform Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin” and “The Nutcracker,” and Brahms’ “Danzas Hungaras.”
Sunwoo Yek-won, the winner of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2017, will join the orchestra for Paganini's "Rhapsody on a Theme."
Vocalist Ko Kyeong-yeol, and Moonbyul and Solar of K-pop girl group Mamamoo will also grace the stage.
On Sept. 10, the KNSO will join forces with the Korea National Opera and vocalists Samuel Youn, Lee A-kyeong, Yang Joon-mo and Rim Sae-kyung to present opera pieces including Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” and Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” as well as Korean art songs “Sanchon” and “Singosan Taryeong.”
The KNSO, together with the KOA Choir, a youth choir of adopted children, will perform “Arirang” and “Nella Fantasia” under the baton of conductor Chang Yun-sung.
Complementing the music, media art and laser shows will also be presented throughout the concert.
The ministry said that it will introduce a variety of concerts also including Gugak at Cheong Wa Dae in September and October.
Reservations are required and are available starting Aug. 23 through Interpark. Admission is free of charge. The concert may be canceled in the case of heavy rain.
