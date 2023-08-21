Classical music concerts to take place at Cheong Wa Dae in Sept.

The 2023 Blue House Concert will take place on Sept. 9 and 10 at the heliport of the former presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Monday.

Cheong Wa Dae, the former residence and office site of South Korean presidents, opened its doors to the public after President Yoon Suk Yeol decided to move his office to the buildings of the Defense Ministry in Yongsan, Seoul, in May 2022.

With Cheong Wa Dae as the backdrop in the early autumn season, the 2023 Blue House Concert will commence at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 with orchestra performances, traversing the realms of classical, traditional and K-pop music.