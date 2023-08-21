‘Bikini debate’ opens up on public exposure

Relaxing by the poolside or a the beach in a bikini may not be banned by pool rules, nor is it deemed inappropriate, but walking around town in the skimpily stretched fabric could land one with a fine in Korea.

Recently, several women have taken social media by storm for riding scooters and motorcycles while wearing bikinis in central Seoul. They were immediately reported to police for “causing discomfort,” and the issue has since sparked debate as to what is appropriate to wear in public.

The women -- who are reportedly models under a company that produces adult-oriented content -- have said they are garnering attention to promote their magazines. Police are reviewing whether to book them on charges of overexposure. Debate has been intensifying online about whether bikinis should be subject to overexposure charges, as Korean law does not describe precisely what type of clothing is considered too revealing when worn in public.

Under the country’s Punishment of Minor Offenses Act, any person who embarrasses or offends other people by “excessively exposing” their naked body or exposing any part of their body “which ought to be hidden,” or within the view of public places, is subject to charges of obscene exposure. When determined as overexposure, one can face a penalty of up to 100,000 won ($75) or detention, or be subject to a fine for negligence. Also, under the Criminal Code, promoting an obscene performance can lead to prison of up to one year or a fine of up to 5 million won.

Legal professionals pointed out that the absence of dress code policies is the root cause of the debate.