Think pink: ‘Barbiecore’ sweeps local fashion scene

Valentino 2022 fall-winter pink campaign (Valentino) Valentino 2022 fall-winter pink campaign (Valentino)

Who knew that so many different shades of pink could become so fashionable again? The pink trend, sparked by Valentino’s “Pink PP” concept in in its 2022 fall-winter Milan show, has become a mainstay in global fashion scene. Boosted by Greta Gerwig’s recent film “Barbie,” which has been riding on an enormous marketing budget, the pink-based “Barbiecore” trend is not going away anytime soon. Barbiecore is a 1980s retro fashion trend based on what Barbie would wear to maximize her feminine charm. Of course, pink is the main color. For decades, pink has been associated with emphasizing femininity. Pale pink tends to be related to innocence of girlhood, while hot pink expresses a more unexpected or outlandish female personality.

Margot Robbie for “Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures) Margot Robbie for “Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Pink has generally been an unpopular color in Korea, where many people tend to opt for neutral or darker colors. But from fluorescent pink to fuchsia, pink is now penetrating Korean fashion scene. Not only have global brands like Zara and Adidas has launched their pink capsule collections in collaboration with the “Barbie” movie, South Korean fashion brand Kolon Industry FnC’s shoes brand Suecomma Bonnie has also released a Barbie pink-inspired collection. The collection features 10-centimeter platform shoes covered in sparkly cubic gems that mimic Barbie’s heels and gemstone-adorned mule sneakers. Local fashion brand LF has also designated Barbie as its main keyword for its summer collection. Reporting a 300 percent increase in sales in July compared to April with its launch of pink T-shirts and cardigans, LF has even decked out its shop inside The Hyundai Seoul department store in Yeouido with pink. “With return of the Y2K trend that centers on fashionable teens, the pink-based Barbiecore trend has inspired fashion brands to actively incorporate bold pink hues in their items, which is now not regarded as ‘too much,’ unlike in the past,” said an LF official, adding that bold pink goes well with simple, neutral-colored items such as shoes or bags.

Beanpole Ladies (Samsung C&T) Beanpole Ladies (Samsung C&T)