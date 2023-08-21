Korea tourism festival to be held in Frankfurt

Visitors try out Korean snacks at the Korea Festival with K-pop Flex, in Frankfurt, Germany, May 2022. (KTO)

Stories of Korean culture and tourism are set to captivate Germany at a major outdoor festival held in Frankfurt this weekend, in commemoration of the 140 years of diplomatic bond between the two nations, the Korea Tourism Organization announced Monday.

Kicking off on Friday, the three-day festival will unfold at the Rossmarkt Square in Frankfurt. The festival is held in connection to the renowned Museum Embankment Festival, also known as Museumsufer Fest, an annual celebration of art and culture in Germany that attracts approximately 3 million visitors each year.

Dubbed "Your Korea Festival," the tourism event will showcase various promotional booths that have been jointly organized by various local Korean governments and private tourism agencies.

Guests will have the opportunity to engage with the worlds of K-pop, K-beauty, K-food and K-travel.

Attendees can savor the delights of Korean bunsik (fast food) and makgeolli, while also indulging in skin care and makeup demonstrations. K-pop random play dance sessions -- one of the highlights of the festival -- are set to take place on Saturday, followed by a 90-minute K-pop dance class scheduled for Sunday.