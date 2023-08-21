Seoul shares open higher amid rate hike, China concerns

Most Popular
-
1
Trilateral summit opens new chapter in security, economic partnership
-
2
Korean Air to measure passengers’ weights for better safety, efficiency
-
3
[Weekender] 'Old money' rises as the new black in fashion
-
4
New class policy leaves teachers open to child abuse accusations: experts
-
5
Korea’s economic recovery falters as China's deflation looms
-
6
S. Korea, US launch key joint military drills amid heightened tensions with N. Korea
-
7
Arrest warrant under review for assault, rape suspect in Seoul
-
8
[Hello Hangeul] ‘Cultural education should not be just about promoting Korea’
-
9
NK hacking group targets Korea-US combined exercise
-
10
Police focus on proving Sillim attacker's 'intent to kill’
Seoul shares open higher amid rate hike, China concernsBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-21 09:42:33
South Korean stocks opened higher Monday amid fears of a US rate hike and China's economic concerns.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 9.6 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,514.1 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Investor sentiment has been weighed down after China's heavily indebted property developer Evergrande Group filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States last week.
Concerns are also lingering over a possible rate hike push by the US Federal Reserve, which is set to hold its annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium later this week to discuss the likely direction of global interest rates.
On Friday, the Kospi fell for the sixth consecutive session to a three-month low.
Wall Street closed mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 0.075 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropping 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 declining 0.015 percent.
In Seoul, most top-cap companies opened higher Monday.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.3 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 0.19 percent, Samsung SDI increased 0.34 percent, and LG Chem rose 1.05 percent.
Major biotech firm Samsung Biologics climbed 0.91 percent.
Carmakers opened mixed, with top automaker Hyundai Motor climbing 0.11 percent and Kia going down 0.13 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,341.5 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 3.2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, US launch key joint military drills amid heightened tensions with N. Korea
-
N. Korean leader visits navy unit, inspects cruise missile test aboard warship
-
Police to decide whether to disclose identity of rape and murder suspect Wednesday