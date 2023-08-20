Home

Yoon returns home from Camp David summit with Biden, Kishida

By Yonhap

Published : 2023-08-20 09:01:19

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) poses for a photo with US President Joe Biden (center) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as they attend a luncheon following a trilateral summit meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland last Friday. (Yonhap) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) poses for a photo with US President Joe Biden (center) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as they attend a luncheon following a trilateral summit meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland last Friday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol returned home Sunday after attending a trilateral summit with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

Friday's meeting brought together the three countries' leaders for their first standalone summit and produced three documents outlining their commitments to enhance security and economic cooperation.

The agreements included a commitment to consult one another expeditiously in the event of common threats, hold annual joint military exercises and pursue enhanced ballistic missile defense cooperation to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

The leaders also noted the "dangerous and aggressive behavior supporting unlawful maritime claims" by China in the South China Sea while agreeing to enhance cooperation on supply chain resilience and to provide continued assistance to Ukraine in its war against Russia. (Yonhap)

