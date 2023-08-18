North Korea scrambled jets after US spy aircraft approached: KCNA

Most Popular
North Korea scrambled jets after US spy aircraft approached: KCNABy Reuters
Published : 2023-08-18 22:21:42
North Korea's military said it had scrambled jets after a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft intruded into its economic zone off its east coast, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday.
The incident, which occurred on Thursday, was a "a dangerous military provocation" and North Korea was considering measures to deter future incursions, an unnamed spokesperson of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army said in the report. (Reuters)
