North Korea scrambled jets after US spy aircraft approached: KCNA

People leave after paying their respects before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il at Mansu Hill as North Korea marks its 78th National Liberation Day, commemorating the end of Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II, in Pyongyang on Tuesday. (AFP-Yonhap)

North Korea's military said it had scrambled jets after a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft intruded into its economic zone off its east coast, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, was a "a dangerous military provocation" and North Korea was considering measures to deter future incursions, an unnamed spokesperson of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army said in the report. (Reuters)