Traditional liquors win hearts of millennials, Gen Z

South Koreans are known for their unmatched love for alcohol, whether soju, beer, or both at the same time. But among younger drinkers, a different type of liquor is trending -- traditional Korean liquor.

"Makgeolli (unfiltered rice wine) and other traditional liquor used to have an outdated image," said Park Ja-hye, a 31-year-old office worker in Seoul.

"But now those liquors are sold in cans and bottles with modern and beautiful labels. They are now a popular gift," she added.

In a January survey conducted by e-commerce platform Homesool.com, involving 400 Koreans aged 20 to 39, 54.9 percent responded that they purchase traditional liquor for the purpose of gifting it. Other popular reasons were "because they liked drinking it with friends and families" and "because they enjoyed the taste."

The most popular traditional liquors in Korea are makgeolli, cheongju and various types of fruit wines. Cheongju is basically makgeolli brewed longer and filtered for a more refined taste.

Sales of Korea's traditional liquor products have more than doubled in the past five years.

The market grew from 40 billion won ($31.1 million) in sales in end-2017 to 94.2 billion won as of end-2021, according to the latest data by the government-affiliated Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp.

"Recently, Korea's traditional liquor market has gained momentum with stores selling more diverse kinds of makgeolli and more manufacturers rolling out trendy drinks," the aT report tied to the data said.

It also noted that young entrepreneurs in their 20s and 30s are injecting new dynamism into the market, leading the development of a more varied product range and the introduction of more intricate marketing approaches.

Overseas brews, trendy labels

Makku, launched in 2019, has captured its own corner of the market with some quite unusual traits for a makgeolli brand.

For starters, it is sold in a can with a trendy design, which makes it stand out from the pack with other makgeolli conventionally packaged in plastic bottles.