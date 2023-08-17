[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand Hyatt Seoul offers ‘1+1 Stay’ promotion

Grand Hyatt Seoul has unveiled its “1+1 Stay” promotion, targeting the upcoming long weekend at the end of September into October for the Korean Thanksgiving holiday, Chuseok, and National Foundation Day.

The promotion covers a two-night stay for the price of one night’s stay in rooms with a backdrop of beautiful Namsan Mountain.

Reservations are available from Aug. 16 to 18. Be sure to check in between Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.

A range of gourmet restaurants including bistro Steak House, Japanese restaurants Kauri and Tenkai, and buffet restaurant Terrace are also available at the hotel.

For reservations and enquiries, call (02) 797-1234.

Ryse Hotel presents a promotion package with Ben & Jerry’s

Ryse Hotel presents a package promotion with Ben & Jerry’s spanning from ice cream to cocktail.

The package includes two scoops of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, two vouchers for cocktails along with one night’s stay.

The cocktails, featuring Ben&Jerry’s ice cream, are available at the hotel’s rooftop bar Side Note Club.

Exclusive merchandises including a cooler bag and a reversible cap are included in the package.

For more enquiries, call (02) 330-7900.

InterContinental Seoul Coex launches two gourmet promotions

InterContinental Seoul Coex is offering two different dinner promotions at the hotel’s lobby lounge.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, InterContinental Seoul Coex offers ponzu salad with yuzu sauce, beef and lamb skewers, chicken and pita bread for 43,000 won until Aug. 30.

In the evenings on Thursday through Saturday, Mexican foods are served: beef quesadilla, fried rice, tortilla chip and churros. Cocktails are also served without additional charge. The dining price is 80,000 won, available until Sept. 2.

Reservations can be made via Naver or by phone. For more information, call (02) 3452-2500.

L’Escape Hotel holds bartending event with Norwegian bartender

L’Escape Hotel has invited Norwegian bartender Chris Grotvedt to the hotel’s bar Marque d'Amour.

Grotvedt is well known for interpreting the North European atmosphere into his own cocktail recipes.

This time, six historical figures including Martin Luther King Jr. and Oskar Schindler will be presented in his cocktails.

Grotvedt’s bartending promotion is available from Aug. 17 to 18 with each glass of the cocktails for 24,000 won.

For more enquiries, call (02) 317-4004.

Andaz Seoul Gangnam launches F&B Credit Package promotion

Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents the “F&B Credit Package” promotion that features 100,000 won worth of vouchers.

The package offers one night’s stay with vouchers worth 100,000 won, complimentary minibar (excluding alcohol) and free access to the hotel’s swimming pool and gym.

The voucher can be used anywhere at the hotel’s dining establishments, including the restaurant Seafood Grill, bistro Meat & Co. Steakhouse and bar Bites & Wine.

The promotion price starts at 470,000 won, and is available until the end of this year. For reservations, call (02) 2193-7000.