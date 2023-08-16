Family fun at Museum of Gugak

Most Popular
Family fun at Museum of GugakBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : 2023-08-16 16:47:06
The National Museum of Gugak in southern Seoul will hold a special exhibition on Saturday and Sunday, featuring various indoor and outdoor programs, the National Gugak Center announced Wednesday.
At Yeakdang, the museum’s auditorium on the first floor, a group of master craftspersons will demonstrate making traditional instruments such as the pyeongjong, pyeonkyeong, gayageum and buk.
Visitors also can participate in craft classes to make the "danso" woodwind instrument and traditional small drum "sogo."
The museum also will allow visitors the opportunity to enjoy traditional music. On the third floor, visitors can listen to traditional music exclusively available via the Gugak Archive, the museum's online music library. Multiple sets of LP records and gramophones will be available.
Complementing the indoor programs, additional exhibitions themed around Jongmyo Jeryeak -- the royal ancestral rite held at the Jongmyo Shrine -- will be on display.
The museum will also host outdoor performances.
On the museum’s outdoor stage, robots will perform the ritual dance "Ilmu." "Samulnori" performances will also be staged. Visitors can try playing traditional instruments themselves too.
All exhibition programs will be provided with English-language audio guides and text. The museum will operate English docent programs throughout the event. Admission is free.
