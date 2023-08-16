Family fun at Museum of Gugak

The National Museum of Gugak in southern Seoul will hold a special exhibition on Saturday and Sunday, featuring various indoor and outdoor programs, the National Gugak Center announced Wednesday.

At Yeakdang, the museum’s auditorium on the first floor, a group of master craftspersons will demonstrate making traditional instruments such as the pyeongjong, pyeonkyeong, gayageum and buk.

Visitors also can participate in craft classes to make the "danso" woodwind instrument and traditional small drum "sogo."