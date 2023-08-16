[Photo News] Diary-keeping air purifier

Most Popular
[Photo News] Diary-keeping air purifierBy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-08-16 15:13:05
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology said Wednesday that a research paper about an air purifier that generates a diary, developed by a team led by industrial design professor Nam Taek-jin, has become Korea's first to win an honorable mention at this year's ACM Designing Interactive Systems conference. The air purifier, named Areca, shows how future objects could potentially have feelings and consciousness with the development of artificial intelligence. (KAIST)
-
Korea Herald
-
Korea Herald
