  1. 1

    Yoon calls Japan 'partner' with shared interests in Liberation Day speech

  2. 2

    Have food deliveries had their heyday?

  3. 3

    Gender Ministry back in firing line after Jamboree fiasco

  4. 4

    State audit agency signals massive inspection into World Scout Jamboree

  5. 5

    [KH Explains] Chinese server robots gobbling up Korean market

  6. 6

    North Jeolla Province governor apologizes, defends against ‘defamation’ over Jamboree mishandling

  7. 7

    ‘Smugglers,’ ‘Concrete Utopia’ score at box office while ‘The Moon’ flops

  8. 8

    Malaria on the rise in Korea

  9. 9

    3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft

  10. 10

    Summit to set protocol for trilateral ties

지나쌤

[Photo News] Diary-keeping air purifier

By Korea Herald

Published : 2023-08-16 15:13:05

    • Link copied

The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology said Wednesday that a research paper about an air purifier that generates a diary, developed by a team led by industrial design professor Nam Taek-jin, has become Korea's first to win an honorable mention at this year's ACM Designing Interactive Systems conference. The air purifier, named Areca, shows how future objects could potentially have feelings and consciousness with the development of artificial intelligence. (KAIST)

