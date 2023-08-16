Breaking silence, N.Korea says US soldier intends to seek asylum

A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson on July 19 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo - AP)

Shattering its silence on the issue, North Korea on Wednesday asserted that US soldier Travis King intentionally crossed the inter-Korean border into its territory and expressed his intention to seek asylum. But the US Defense Department dismissed the report, referring to the claims as "alleged comments."

North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency, primarily catering to international audiences, unveiled the "interim findings of the investigation into US soldier Travis King."

The announcement comes nearly one month after King entered North Korea during a group tour of the DMZ. King ran from the group and crossed the inter-Korean military demarcation line that divides the two Koreas in the Joint Security Area on July 18.

Detailing the border-crossing incident, the KCNA claimed that King, a private second-class soldier attached to the US military stationed in South Korea, "unlawfully intruded into the territory of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea" within the Panmunjom Joint Security Area, referring to North Korea by its official name.

North Korean state media asserted that, based on investigations conducted by relevant authorities, "Travis King acknowledged his unlawful intrusion into the territory of the DPRK."

"Throughout the investigation, Travis King admitted to his deliberate decision to cross into the DPRK, driven by his resentment towards the inhumane abuse and racial discrimination within the US military," the KCNA reported.

"Travis King also expressed disillusionment with the inequities present in American society and articulated his intention to seek asylum either within our country or in a third country. The investigation is still ongoing."

In response to the report, the US Department of Defense on Tuesday said it was unable to “verify (the) alleged comments.”

“We remain focused on his safe return. The Department’s priority is to bring Pvt. King home ... and we are working through all available channels to achieve that outcome,” Defense Department spokesman Martin Meiners said in the statement.

US Forces Korea was not able to provide an immediate response to The Korea Herald's request for comment regarding the KCNA report, as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.