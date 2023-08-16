Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon pardons business tycoons to spur 'economic recovery'

    Yoon pardons business tycoons to spur 'economic recovery'
  2. 2

    [KH explains] K-culture brings tourists in, but K-maps leave them wandering

    [KH explains] K-culture brings tourists in, but K-maps leave them wandering
  3. 3

    Sexual harassment report over a '3-second stare' sparks debate

    Sexual harassment report over a '3-second stare' sparks debate
  4. 4

    Yoon calls Japan 'partner' with shared interests in Liberation Day speech

    Yoon calls Japan 'partner' with shared interests in Liberation Day speech
  5. 5

    Have food deliveries had their heyday?

    Have food deliveries had their heyday?
  6. 6

    Gender Ministry back in firing line after Jamboree fiasco

    Gender Ministry back in firing line after Jamboree fiasco
  7. 7

    S. Koreans divided on traveling to Japan during Liberation Day

    S. Koreans divided on traveling to Japan during Liberation Day
  8. 8

    Police investigate bomb threat email targeting Seoul City Hall

    Police investigate bomb threat email targeting Seoul City Hall
  9. 9

    [KH Explains] Chinese server robots gobbling up Korean market

    [KH Explains] Chinese server robots gobbling up Korean market
  10. 10

    S. Korea, US to stage ‘realistic, tough’ military exercise against NK threats

    S. Korea, US to stage ‘realistic, tough’ military exercise against NK threats
소아쌤

[Photo News] Batik-themed Ioniq 5

By Korea Herald

Published : 2023-08-16 13:42:00

    • Link copied

Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto (second from left) poses with Hyundai Motor’s Ioniq 5 Batik edition during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show held in Jakarta on Thursday. The car is a special edition of Hyundai’s flagship electric compact inspired by Indonesia’s traditional dyeing technique, commemorating the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties between South Korea and Indonesia. The South Korean carmaker is the largest EV producer in Indonesia. (Courtesy of the Embassy of Indonesia in South Korea)

More from Headlines