[Photo News] Batik-themed Ioniq 5

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon pardons business tycoons to spur 'economic recovery'
-
2
[KH explains] K-culture brings tourists in, but K-maps leave them wandering
-
3
Sexual harassment report over a '3-second stare' sparks debate
-
4
Yoon calls Japan 'partner' with shared interests in Liberation Day speech
-
5
Have food deliveries had their heyday?
-
6
Gender Ministry back in firing line after Jamboree fiasco
-
7
S. Koreans divided on traveling to Japan during Liberation Day
-
8
Police investigate bomb threat email targeting Seoul City Hall
-
9
[KH Explains] Chinese server robots gobbling up Korean market
-
10
S. Korea, US to stage ‘realistic, tough’ military exercise against NK threats
[Photo News] Batik-themed Ioniq 5By Korea Herald
Published : 2023-08-16 13:42:00
Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto (second from left) poses with Hyundai Motor’s Ioniq 5 Batik edition during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show held in Jakarta on Thursday. The car is a special edition of Hyundai’s flagship electric compact inspired by Indonesia’s traditional dyeing technique, commemorating the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties between South Korea and Indonesia. The South Korean carmaker is the largest EV producer in Indonesia. (Courtesy of the Embassy of Indonesia in South Korea)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
State audit agency signals massive inspection into World Scout Jamboree
-
Yoon calls Japan 'partner' with shared interests in Liberation Day speech
-
Seoul unveils logo for "Seoul, My Soul" slogan