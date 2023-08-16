Seoul shares open lower on woes over Fed's rate hike, Chinese economy

Most Popular
Seoul shares open lower on woes over Fed's rate hike, Chinese economyBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-16 09:34:50
South Korean stocks got off to a weak start Wednesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, on concerns about the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening and China's economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 23.96 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,547.24 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
US stocks fell on Tuesday after retail sales grew at a faster-than-expected rate of 0.7 percent in July, which could prod the Fed to continue its aggressive monetary tightening policy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.02 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.14 percent.
Investors also worried about the Chinese economy after disappointing economic data amid growing woes over its real estate sector.
In Seoul, top-cap shares opened mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.45 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.92 percent.
But chip giant SK hynix jumped 2.87 percent, and Samsung SDI added 0.82 percent. LG Chem inched up 0.17 percent.
Posco Holdings retreated 1.39 percent, and major bio firm Samsung Biologics decreased 1.64 percent.
Carmakers also fell, with top automaker Hyundai Motor falling 0.9 percent and Kia going down 0.76 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,338.45 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 7.55 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
