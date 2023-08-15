NTCK to stage 5-hour modern take on Greek trilogy

In staging “This Restless House,” English playwright Zinnie Harris' contemporary reworking of the "Oresteia" Greek trilogy, the National Theater Company of Korea takes on a daunting challenge: keeping the audience engaged throughout the five-hour performance.

Friday's rehearsal for the first part, which was open to the press, exceeded two hours. With a total performance time of five hours, including intermission, it is the longest work ever staged by the NTCK.

“I had been waiting for an intense work like this,” director Kim Jeong, who is helming the first production of the play in Korea, said during a press conference that followed the rehearsal. Kim won the 2017 Dong-A Theater Award for “Guests.”

“I was thrilled reading the script. ... The reason the original script of ‘Oresteia’ has survived over 2,500 years lies in its ability to shake human nature,” said Kim.

“And Harris has reimagined the play in a familiar yet relatable way for the contemporary audience, while preserving the essence of the original.”