[김대균의 영어산책] 명사 위치 10개 총정리(2)

토익 개인지도를 하다보면 우수한 학생들이 역차별받는다는 생각을 들 때가 있다. 참 발음도 좋고 영어도 잘하는 학생이 우리나라에서 갈 대학이 많지 않다. 토익으로 가는 서울 안에 대표 대학은 국민대학교 한군데로 알고 있다. 토익 200문제를 다 풀고 시간이 15분정도 남는 우수한 학생이 갈 수 있는 대학이다.

토익, 토플 고득점자중에 적지 않은 수가 한국에 갈 수 있는 대학이 적어서 일본의 대학으로 간다. 일본의 APU(Asia Pacific University) 대학의 경우 토익 800점 이상이면 기본 입학기준에 맞고 950이상의 학생은 일본 대부분 장학금을 받고 공부한다. 영어 잘하는 한국 학생들이 APU나 리츠 메이칸(Ritsumeikan University) 대학을 가능 경우가 종종 있다.

Korea Herald 독자들은 이 정보도 참고하시길 바란다. 지난 연재에 이어서 명사위치를 정리해 보자!

6. 명사 + 동사-ed...

동사-ed...이하는 앞의 명사를 수식한다. /a fee included in the lease 임대료에 포함된 수수료

guests invited by the firm 회사에 의해서 초청된 손님

the picnic postponed by rain 비로 인해 연기된 피크닉

time spent 소요 시간 / car parked in the driveway 진입로에 주차된 자동차

ball kicked into the goal 골대에 차 넣은 공 / message delivered on time 정시에 전달된 메시지

cake baked for the occasion 행사를 위해 구운 케이크

leaves scattered by the wind 바람에 흩날리는 나뭇잎

package delivered at the door 문 앞에 배달된 소포

homework completed over the weekend 주말에 완료된 숙제

dinner cooked by mom 엄마가 요리 한 저녁 식사

photo taken last summer 지난 여름에 찍은 사진

book read in one sitting 한 번에 읽은 책 / letter written to a friend 친구에게 쓴 편지

project handled by the team 팀에서 처리한 프로젝트

song sung by the choir 합창단이 부르는 노래

house built by my grandfather 할아버지가 지은 집

problems solved during the meeting 회의 중에 해결한 문제

tree planted in the backyard 뒷마당에 심은 나무

mistakes made during the process 그 과정에서 저지른 실수

prize won at the fair 박람회에서 수상한 상 / dress worn at the party 파티에서 입은 드레스

advice given by a mentor 멘토의 조언

furniture moved into the apartment 아파트로 옮겨진 가구.

dreams fulfilled over a lifetime 평생 동안 성취 된 꿈

experiment conducted in the lab 실험실에서 수행한 실험

course completed last semester 지난 학기에 이수한 코스

movie watched last night 어젯밤에 본 영화 / meal prepared by the chef 요리사가 준비한 식사

trip planned for the summer 여름에 계획한 여행 / lessons learned in life 인생에서 배운 교훈

goal achieved by hard work 노력으로 달성한 목표

report submitted to the boss 상사에게 제출한 보고서

7. 명사 +(which/who is/are) 형용사

형용사가 그 앞의 명사를 수식한다. / food rich in minerals. 미네랄이 풍부한 음식.

the person familiar with the issue 해당 문제에 대해 잘 아는 사람

an argument beneficial to all 모두에게 유익한 논쟁

fruit ripe on the tree 나무에 익은 과일 / room vacant for rent 임대 할 비어있는 방.

job suitable for students 학생들에게 적합한 직업

climate harsh in the desert 사막의 혹독한 기후

story relevant to our times 우리 시대와 관련된 이야기

report accurate in its findings 정확한 조사 결과 보고서

city vibrant with life 생동감 넘치는 도시

family supportive in times of crisis 위기 상황에서 서로를 돕는 가족

machine obsolete with technology advances 기술 발전으로 쓸모 없어진 기계

speech inspiring to the audience 청중에게 영감을 주는 연설

book essential for the course 코스에 필수적인 책

plant native to the region 지역 토종 식물

area rural and peaceful 전원적이고 평화로운 지역

software compatible with the system 시스템과 호환되는 소프트웨어

decision unanimous among the board members 이사회 구성원 간의 만장일치 결정

resource abundant in the region 지역에 풍부한 자원

exercise beneficial for health 건강에 유익한 운동

materials recyclable after use 사용 후 재활용 가능한 재료

art unique to the artist 예술가 고유의 기술 / child talented in music 음악에 재능이있는 어린이

path easy for hiking 하이킹하기 쉬운 경로 / diet healthy for the heart 심장에 건강한 식단

evidence substantial in the case 사건에서 상당한 증거

path clear for walking 걷기에 깨끗한 경로 / road busy during rush hour 러시아워에 바쁜 도로

area safe for children 어린이에게 안전한 지역

deal fair for both parties 양쪽 모두에게 공정한 거래

garden beautiful in spring 봄에 아름다운 정원

scenery breathtaking in the mountains 산속의 숨막히는 풍경

house spacious for a big family 대가족을 위한 넓은 집

8. 명사 +(which/that/where/whom) 명사(S) + 동사

방심하다가 많은 수험생들이 틀린 문제!

* The ideas ------- proposed were very creative.

(A) their (B) they

(C) them (D) theirs

정답: (B) -그들이 제안한 생각들은 매우 창의적이었다.

the properties (which) the company bought 회사가 구입한 부동산

the songs (which) the band played 밴드가 연주한 노래

the books (which) the students read 학생들이 읽은 책

the ideas (which) they proposed 그들이 제안한 아이디어

the dinner (which) he cooked 그가 요리 한 저녁 식사

the painting (which) my child drew 내 아이가 그린 그림

the game (which) we invented 우리가 발명 한 게임

the project our team completed 우리 팀이 완료한 프로젝트

the cake they baked 그들이 구운 케이크 / the report you submitted 제출한 보고서

the tasks I finished 내가 완료한 작업 / the answers she gave 그녀가 준 답변

the bicycle he repaired 그가 수리한 자전거 / the cat we adopted 우리가 입양한 고양이

the flowers she planted 그녀가 심은 꽃 / the photos they took 그들이 찍은 사진

the lessons our teacher prepared 선생님이 준비한 수업

the advice my mentor gave 멘토가 해준 조언 / the dress she wore 그녀가 입었던 드레스

the presentation they delivered 그들이 전달한 프레젠테이션

the mistakes he admitted 그가 인정한 실수 / the movie we watched 우리가 본 영화

the speech he delivered 그가 한 연설 / the journey we embarked on 우리가 떠난 여행

the program the developers coded 개발자가 코딩한 프로그램

the stories the author wrote 작가가 쓴 이야기 / the gift she appreciated 그녀가 감사한 선물

the building they demolished 그들이 철거한 건물 / the investment we made 우리가 한 투자

9. 명사 to V

to V가 그 앞의 명사를 수식한다.

an attempt to invite more guests 더 많은 손님을 초대하려는 시도

an effort to cut taxes 세금 절감을 위한 노력

a plan to reduce expenses 비용 절감 계획

a commitment to improve services 서비스 개선을 위한 노력

a proposal to change regulations 규정 변경 제안

a decision to hire more staff 더 많은 직원을 고용하기로 한 결정

an opportunity to expand our business 사업 확장 기회

a desire to travel the world 세계 여행에 대한 열망

an initiative to clean the environment 환경 정화를 위한 계획

a strategy to win the game 게임에서 승리하기 위한 전략

a chance to prove oneself 자신을 증명할 기회

an ambition to become a scientist 과학자가 되고자 하는 야망

a need to upgrade the system 시스템 업그레이드 필요성

a tendency to overthink 지나치게 생각하는 경향

a resolution to lose weight 체중 감량에 대한 결심

a failure to comply with rules 규칙을 준수하지 않는 경우

a request to leave early 조기 퇴근 요청

an obligation to inform the authorities 당국에 알릴 의무

a wish to meet a celebrity 유명인을 만나고 싶은 소원

a way to solve the problem 문제를 해결하는 방법

a struggle to find a job 일자리를 찾기위한 투쟁

a demand to raise salaries 급여 인상 요구

a promise to return soon 곧 돌아 오겠다는 약속

a tendency to procrastinate 미루는 경향 / a push to innovate 혁신에 대한 압박

a dream to be successful 성공에 대한 꿈

a fight to retain independence 독립성을 유지하기 위한 투쟁

an intention to apologize 사과하려는 의도 / a bid to secure the contract 계약 체결을 위한 입찰

a mission to explore space 우주 탐험에 대한 사명

a plea to save the animals 동물을 구해달라는 탄원

a determination to succeed 성공에 대한 결심

10. 명사 + 전치사구

전치사구는 그 앞의 명사를 수식한다. / unit sale in excess of a million 백만 건 이상 개별 판매

book on the top shelf 상단 선반에 있는 책 / car in the parking lot 주차장에 있는 자동차

pictures on the wall 벽에 걸린 그림 / house at the end of the street 거리 끝에있는 집

cat under the table 테이블 아래 고양이 / flowers in the garden 정원의 꽃

ideas for the project 프로젝트에 대한 아이디어

shirt in the laundry basket 세탁 바구니에 있는 셔츠

report on the desk 책상에서보고 / food in the refrigerator 냉장고에있는 음식

coat on the hanger 옷걸이에걸린 코트 / shoes under the bed 침대 밑의 신발

keys on the table 테이블 위의 열쇠 / plant near the window 창문 근처의 식물

friends at the party 파티에 온 친구들 / cookies in the jar 항아리에 담긴 쿠키

money in the bank 은행에있는 돈 / bike in the garage 차고에있는 자전거

books on the shelf 선반에있는 책 / clothes in the closet 옷장에있는 옷

people at the concert 콘서트에 온 사람들 / dreams about the future 미래에 대한 꿈

emails in the inbox 받은 편지함의 이메일 / notes on the board 보드의 메모

tree by the river 강가의 나무 / love for music 음악에 대한 사랑

information on the internet 인터넷에 대한 정보 / issues with the device 장치 문제

coffee in the pot 냄비에 담긴 커피 / traffic in the city 도시의 교통