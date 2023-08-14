[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The new product line is slated ------- in North America, Europe and Asia after a month-long advertising campaign in all three continents.

(A) marketing

(B) will be marketing

(C) have marketed

(D) to be marketed

해석

3개 대륙 모두에서 한 달간 진행되는 광고 캠페인 이후, 그 신제품 라인은 북미, 유럽, 그리고 아시아에서 판매될 예정이다.

해설

to 부정사 채우기 문제

‘그 신제품 라인은 북미, 유럽, 그리고 아시아에서 판매될 예정이다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 빈칸 앞의 is slated와 함께 ‘~할 예정이다’라는 의미의 be slated to를 완성하는 to 부정사 (D) to be marketed가 정답이다.

어휘

product line 제품 라인 month-long 한 달간 계속되는, 한 달 동안의 advertising 광고, 광고업 campaign 캠페인, 운동 continent 대륙 market (상품을) 판매하다, 시장에 내놓다

2. The CEO was scheduled to leave on an ------- trip, but he cancelled at the last minute to address a problem at headquarters.

(A) intend

(B) intending

(C) intention

(D) intended

해석

그 CEO는 예정된 출장을 갈 예정이었지만, 본사에서의 문제를 다루기 위해 마지막 순간에 취소했다.

해설

형용사 자리 채우기 문제

빈칸이 부정관사(an)와 명사(trip) 사이에 있으므로, 명사를 꾸밀 수 있는 형용사 (B)와 (D)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘그 CEO는 예정된 출장을 갈 예정이었지만 마지막 순간에 취소했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘예정된’이라는 뜻의 형용사 (D) intended가 정답이다. (B)를 사용할 경우, ‘그 CEO는 미래의 여행을 갈 예정이었다’라는 어색한 의미가 된다. 동사인 (A)와 명사 (C)는 명사를 꾸밀 수 없다.

어휘

be scheduled to ~할 예정이다 trip 출장, 여행

at the last minute 마지막 순간에, 막판에 address (문제를) 다루다 headquarters 본사, 본부

3. Some of the airline's passengers gave feedback about the service on a recent flight, with most saying that it was -------.

(A) imaginary

(B) optimal

(C) natural

(D) inherent

해석

그 항공사 승객들 중 일부는 최근 비행에서의 서비스에 관한 의견을 제시했는데, 대부분은 그것이 최상이었다고 말했다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘대부분은 그 서비스가 최상이었다고 말했다’는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘최상의, 최선의’라는 의미의 형용사 (B) optimal이 정답이다. 참고로 (A) imaginary는 ‘상상의, 가상의’, (C) natural은 ‘자연의, 천연의’, 그리고 (D) inherent는 ‘내재하는’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

airline 항공사 passenger 승객 give feedback about ~에 대한 의견을 제시하다

flight 비행, 여행

정답

(D) / (D) / (B)

