Home

The Korea Herald

real time news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [70th Anniversary] Seven challenges for South Korea's social, economic survival

    [70th Anniversary] Seven challenges for South Korea's social, economic survival
  2. 2

    Over 10,000 Scouts head home after attending two-week World Scout Jamboree

    Over 10,000 Scouts head home after attending two-week World Scout Jamboree
  3. 3

    Aftermath of Jamboree: Political tug-of-war

    Aftermath of Jamboree: Political tug-of-war
  4. 4

    After 70 years, S. Korea mulls ‘grand strategy’

    After 70 years, S. Korea mulls ‘grand strategy’
  5. 5

    N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media

    N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
  6. 6

    Korea, US, Japan to discuss security cooperation at trilateral summit

    Korea, US, Japan to discuss security cooperation at trilateral summit
  7. 7

    Two-Korea solution favored as unification choice

    Two-Korea solution favored as unification choice
  8. 8

    Police to crack down on crimes involving foreign suspects

    Police to crack down on crimes involving foreign suspects
  9. 9

    Son Heung-min named Tottenham's captain

    Son Heung-min named Tottenham's captain
  10. 10

    [Weekender] Retreats and reads: Glimpse into Korean presidential summers

    [Weekender] Retreats and reads: Glimpse into Korean presidential summers
피터빈트

[Photo News] Farewell to Jamboree Scouts

By Korea Herald

Published : 2023-08-14 14:06:22

    • Link copied

World Scout Jamboree attendees from the Maldives depart from the LG Electronics Corporate Learning Center in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, Sunday. The Korean tech giant invited Scouts from the Maldives and Finland to offer a tour of its business facilities and accommodation. (LG Electronics)

More from Headlines