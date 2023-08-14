[Photo News] Farewell to Jamboree Scouts

Most Popular
[Photo News] Farewell to Jamboree ScoutsBy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-08-14 14:06:22
World Scout Jamboree attendees from the Maldives depart from the LG Electronics Corporate Learning Center in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, Sunday. The Korean tech giant invited Scouts from the Maldives and Finland to offer a tour of its business facilities and accommodation. (LG Electronics)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
