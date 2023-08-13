 Back To Top
National

2.3 magnitude natural earthquake strikes near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 13, 2023 - 09:59       Updated : Aug 13, 2023 - 09:59
This photo shows the position of Punggye-ri (red mark), a North Korean nuclear test site in Kilju, North Hamgyong Province. (United States Geological Survey website)
This photo shows the position of Punggye-ri (red mark), a North Korean nuclear test site in Kilju, North Hamgyong Province. (United States Geological Survey website)

A 2.3 magnitude natural earthquake struck near North Korea's nuclear test site Sunday, the latest in a series of natural earthquakes to hit the region in recent months, South Korea's state weather agency said.

The tremor occurred about 42 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 7:55 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The epicenter was at a latitude of 41.31 degrees north and a longitude of 129.16 degrees east at a depth of 5 km, it said.

Kilju is home to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, where North Korea conducted all six of its nuclear tests.

In 2022 alone, eight natural earthquakes were reported to have struck the area. (Yonhap)

