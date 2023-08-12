Padres' Kim Ha-seong extends hitting streak to 16 games

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. (left) has a laugh with Kim Ha-Seong (right) in the dugout after they scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday in Phoenix. (AP-Yonha)

Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has pushed his hitting streak to 16 games with a two-hit effort.

Kim batted 2-for-5 with an RBI to help the Padres defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-5 at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday (local time).

Kim raised his batting average to .290, tied for the sixth-highest mark in the National League.

Kim's 16-game run is the longest active hitting streak in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Batting leadoff, Kim popped out in the first, grounded out in the third and lined out in the fourth.

Kim then kept his streak alive with a single in the top of the sixth, driving in Trent Grisham to give the Padres a 7-1 lead.

Kim opened the ninth inning with a double and came around to score on a follow-up double by Fernando Tatis Jr.

Kim is batting .414 (24-for-58) during this hitting streak.