Sports

S. Koreans fall off pace at final LPGA major of season

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 12, 2023 - 11:10       Updated : Aug 12, 2023 - 11:10
South Korea's Kim Hyo-joo watches her approach shot from the 18th fairway on day 2 of the 2023 Women's British Open Golf Championship at Walton Heath Golf Club in Walton-on-the-Hill, south-west of London on Friday. (AFP)
South Korean players find themselves way out of contention at the midway point of the final LPGA major of 2023, under way in England.

Kim Hyo-joo is the top South Korean at the AIG Women's Open through 36 holes, as she's tied for fifth place at four-under after her second consecutive round of two-under 70 at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England, on Friday (local time).

Kim is six strokes behind the leader, Ally Ewing of the United States, who fired a blistering 66 with seven birdies against one bogey. She is the only player to shoot in the 60s in each of the first two rounds and holds a five-stroke lead over three players at the halfway mark.

World No. 2 Ko Jin-young, the highest-ranked South Korean player, shot a bogey-free 68 in the second round to reach three-under for the tournament, tied for ninth place with eight other players.

No South Korean player has won an LPGA major this year. The country is now in danger of getting shut out at five LPGA major championships for the second time in three seasons.

Chun In-gee, the lone major winner from South Korea since 2021, is at two-under through two rounds after carding a 72 on Friday.

Amy Yang, who was one off the lead after an opening round of 69, followed up with a 76 after recording one birdie, three bogeys and one double bogey.

