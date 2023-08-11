 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
National

Korean girl safe after abduction in suitcase in Philippines

By No Kyung-min
Published : Aug 11, 2023 - 13:20       Updated : Aug 11, 2023 - 13:25
CCTV footage shows a man carrying a suitcase, which he allegedly used to abduct an 8-year-old Korean girl. (Screen grab from KBS)
CCTV footage shows a man carrying a suitcase, which he allegedly used to abduct an 8-year-old Korean girl. (Screen grab from KBS)

An 8-year-old Korean girl, who had been abducted and taken away in a suitcase by a man on Cebu Island, Philippines, has returned home safely, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Friday.

The girl appears unharmed, but was admitted to hospital for checks.

According to officials and media reports, the girl had been taken from her home in Cebu at around noon, Thursday. Surveillance camera footage showed a man dragging a large suitcase before fleeing the scene in a car.

The suspect, in his 30s, appears to have broken into the child's home and waited for her. Her parents, who came home later, found the girl gone and reported the case to the police.

A joint effort by local law enforcement and the Korean consulate in Cebu led to the suspect’s capture Thursday evening and the girl was reunited with her family.

Korean residents in Cebu helped by sharing details about the suspect's car on social media, including its model and registration number.

The parents expressed their gratitude to the Korean Embassy for their swift response in handling the situation and ensuring the safe return of their daughter.

A post on social media shows information about the crime and the suspect's vehicle (Captured image from KBS)
A post on social media shows information about the crime and the suspect's vehicle (Captured image from KBS)


By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114