Korean girl safe after abduction in suitcase in Philippines

CCTV footage shows a man carrying a suitcase, which he allegedly used to abduct an 8-year-old Korean girl. (Screen grab from KBS)

An 8-year-old Korean girl, who had been abducted and taken away in a suitcase by a man on Cebu Island, Philippines, has returned home safely, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Friday.

The girl appears unharmed, but was admitted to hospital for checks.

According to officials and media reports, the girl had been taken from her home in Cebu at around noon, Thursday. Surveillance camera footage showed a man dragging a large suitcase before fleeing the scene in a car.

The suspect, in his 30s, appears to have broken into the child's home and waited for her. Her parents, who came home later, found the girl gone and reported the case to the police.

A joint effort by local law enforcement and the Korean consulate in Cebu led to the suspect’s capture Thursday evening and the girl was reunited with her family.

Korean residents in Cebu helped by sharing details about the suspect's car on social media, including its model and registration number.

The parents expressed their gratitude to the Korean Embassy for their swift response in handling the situation and ensuring the safe return of their daughter.