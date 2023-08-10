 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Weekender

‘Tradition is a part of life, rather than something special’

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Aug 12, 2023 - 16:00       Updated : Aug 12, 2023 - 16:00

Oh Hai-sun, 25, first joined a nongak crew as a middle school student. There she fostered her interest in the traditional Korean music genre.

“I have never lost a day to practice performances with my friends every lunchtime. I enjoyed the moment. We participated in a series of competitions and won some prizes, which also increased my interest in nongak,” Oh said.

Oh plays jing for Gochang Nongak, traditional music created and developed by farmers in the coastal county of Gochang, North Jeolla Province. The jing is a metal percussion instrument akin to a gong.

She is also a member of the Gochang Nongak Cheongchun Gutpae, an official youth troupe to perform Gochang Nongak.

“I am not a professional player, so It is difficult for me to strike a balance between the bread-and-butter things and nongak,” Oh said.

“When performing, I want to play better and put more effort into the music. But I am short of time to fulfill the standard I want to reach,” she added.

Still, she says she is proud of keeping the tradition alive.

“I think tradition is something that becomes a part of my life, rather than something special that must be secured as it has been. Might our ancestors not have had the same view?” Oh said.

“As our ancestors’ daily life became the tradition, my ordinary life will let the tradition continue,” she added.

Nongak has become a firm part of Oh's life.

“I feel the biggest excitement when a performance reaches the end and all the team shares the emotion ‘It was great,’” Oh said.

“I meet people of diverse backgrounds to perform together and create new stories for my life. This gives me the power to endure and carry on my daily life,” she added.

Photos by Im Se-jun

Written by Im Se-jun, Lim Jae-seong



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114