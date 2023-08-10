[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Points by Sheraton Josun presents special offer Four Points by Sheraton Josun presents a special offer at its Seoul Station and Myeong-dong branches. The hotel’s Seoul Station branch offers one night’s stay in a deluxe room with a breakfast for two and tickets for Hangang Park’s outdoor swimming pool for 166,000 won ($126). At the Myeong-dong branch, a one-night stay in a superior room and two CGV movie tickets are available for 154,000 won. For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 6070-7000 for the Seoul Station branch or (02) 6466-6000 for the Myeong-dong branch.

Westin Josun Seoul hosts whisky pairing dinner Westin Josun Seoul hosts a whiskey pairing dinner in collaboration with The Macallan on Aug. 22. The dinner includes a six-course meal and four kinds of The Macallan's whisky: Sherry Oak 12 Years Old, Double Cask 18 Years Old, Sherry Oak 18 Years Old and Macallan Inspired By Intense Arabica. Shrimp, flatfish with tartar sauce, shine muscat sorbet, roasted croaker, beef steak and desserts will be served. The dinner is priced at 300,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 317-0366.

Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils Lumina Lamb promotion Grand Hyatt Seoul's restaurant Steak House is serving Lumina Lamb from New Zealand as part of its Lumina Lamb promotion, Aug. 14-20. The restaurant is serving various parts of lamb including legs, tenderloin and sirloin as steak. Prices range from 55,000 won to 65,000 won. Ata Rangi Crimson Pinot Noir wine, priced at 24,000 won for a glass and 120,000 won per bottle, is recommended for pairing with the lamb steaks. The dining promotion is exclusively available from Aug. 14 to 20. For reservations, call (02) 797-1234.

Paradise Hotel Busan presents Champagne promotion Paradise Hotel Busan offers four premium champagnes in collaboration with Moet & Chandon. Champagne Moet Imperial, Vueve Clicquot Yellow Label, Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc and Cloudy Bay Pinot Noir are included in the promotion. The Champagne promotion is available at the hotel's four restaurants: buffet restaurant On The Plate, Italian restaurant La Scala, Chinese restaurant Nampung and Japanese restaurant Sakae. For more inquiries, call (051) 742-2121.