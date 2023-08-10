 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
National

Ex-justice minister’s daughter indicted in college admissions scandal

By Kim Arin
Published : Aug 10, 2023 - 14:49       Updated : Aug 10, 2023 - 16:38
Ex-justice minister Cho Kuk appears at Seoul central court on July 17. (Yonhap)
Ex-justice minister Cho Kuk appears at Seoul central court on July 17. (Yonhap)

The daughter of Cho Kuk, who served as justice minister for former President Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party of Korea, was indicted on Thursday in the college admissions scandal that jailed her mother, Chung Kyung-shim.

According to the prosecution, the former minister’s daughter Cho Min colluded with her mother in fabricating her own credentials as she applied for a medical school in Busan.

Following the news of her indictment, Cho’s daughter said in a social statement on this day that she would “attend the trial faithfully.”

In January last year, the top court confirmed a four-year term for Chung for misleading schools by falsely claiming credentials on her daughter’s applications to secure admission.

The Busan medical school in April 2022 revoked her admission after discovering that fraudulent qualifications had been submitted. Cho sued the school for nullifying her admission, but the court sided with the school in April. She decided not to appeal.

In a similar scandal, Chung and the former minister’s son Cho Won was accused of using false academic and other credentials to get into a graduate program at Yonsei University in Seoul. After prosecutors launched an investigation, he said he would give up his master’s degree from the university.

Cho, who is currently facing trial in the college admissions scandal involving his wife and children, has denied all wrongdoing to date. The former minister’s lawyer has insisted that he was not complicit in his wife’s forging of credentials to get their children accepted into schools.



By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114