Jo Yuri shouts 'Love All' with new album

Singer Jo Yuri poses for picture during a press conference for her second EP, "Love All," held in Seoul on Wednesday. (WakeOne)

The loud shout of "love all" at the start of a tennis game gives the crowd a rush of adrenaline, and singer Jo Yuri sings of such excitement at a love's start, as well as other ensuing emotions, through her new album "Love All."

"Love all" is a term used at the beginning of a new game when the players both start at zero points.

Jo's latest album embraces the jolt of a budding love and all the colorful facets and shapes of a romantic relationship as two lovers delve deeper into each other.

The 21-year-old singer on Wednesday released her new album "Love All," comprised of five songs that follow the evolution of love, from its fluttering first spark to the complications, bitterness and heartbreak.

"It's my comeback after about a year, so I wanted to start the album with a special name. ... Like the term 'love all,' I reinterpreted the different shapes of love in my own style," the singer said during a press conference held ahead of the album release in Seoul on Wednesday.

Opening the album is the lead single "Taxi," a hybrid dance pop tune that depicts the rush of emotions when one first encounters love. Likening the urge to express one's heart to a taxi ride, the perky song makes a bold confession to win a lover's heart, no matter what it takes.

The rosy glow of a blooming love is short-lived, with questions quickly baffling one's mind -- ironically, just as the two people settle into a relationship. That duality of love and the curiosity we face at the beginning of a relationship is spelled out in the next track, "Lemon Black Tea," which had its lyrics written by popular band Day6's Young K.

Jo said this is her first time encountering the Day6 member.

"Young K devised up very cute lyrics that depict the double-sidedness of love. When I first received the lyrics, I got the feeling that it was about a girl in love, overflowing with curiosity. I'm more than satisfied with Young K's work," she said, adding she is set to star in Young K's radio show.

Love can't always be bliss, Jo coos through "Bitter Taste." A lucky few meet a happy ending, but most relationships turn cold, with some couples facing desperate days of denial and obsession, drawn out in "Hang On." The last song, "Bruise," shares the sour feelings that follow a breakup through its tender, sad melody.

The singer picked the last song as her favorite off the album and performed the song at the press event on Wednesday.

She said her unique vocal timber, which many people recognize her by, is what makes her stand out, and "Bruise" was the song that highlights her vocal prowess.

"When I first heard 'Bruise,' I knew in an instant that it was my song and I really wanted to sing it well. I think it's the song that conveys my strength as a vocalist," she said.