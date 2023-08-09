Typhoon Khanun to hit S. Korea; flights canceled, evacuations ordered

Fast-approaching Typhoon Khanun has thrown flights and ships into disarray on Wednesday as the weather agency forecast a powerful storm that could become the first to traverse the entire Korean Peninsula from south to north since records began.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, Typhoon Khanun passed the sea southwest of Kyushu, Japan, and was 360 kilometers southeast of Seogwipo on Jeju Island at 9 a.m.
Khanun was expected to move northward after passing 120 kilometers south of Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, at Thursday 3 a.m., and then make landfall some 40 kilometers northwest of Tongyeong at 9 a.m.
Khanun’s central pressure was expected to be 970 hectopascals as of 9 a.m. Thursday, with maximum wind speeds of up to 126 kilometers per hour, according to the KMA. The agency forecast the central air pressure would decrease, but that Khanun would pick up speed, meaning the typhoon will likely grow stronger as it approaches.
The KMA said Khanun is wide enough to affect the whole country at once.
The area with a wind speed of 15 meters per second or more spans a 340-kilometer radius from the center of the typhoon, exceeding the average east-west width of the Korean Peninsula, which is about 300 kilometers.
If Khanun moves as expected, it will be the first typhoon to run across the Korean Peninsula from south to north since 1951 -- the year that KMA started to collect climate data.
The typhoon is expected to come with heavy downpour, spraying more than 600 millimeters of rain in the eastern part of Gangwon Province, more than 300 millimeters in both North and South Gyeongsang provinces and 100 to 200 millimeters in Greater Seoul, North and South Jeolla provinces and North and South Chungcheong provinces.
Flights and ferry services to and from Jeju have been disrupted.
As of 11 a.m., 144 flights have been canceled on Jeju Island, including 73 domestic arrivals, 58 departures, six international arrivals, and seven international departures, according to the Korea Airports Corp.
Sea routes to and from the island have been completely suspended. The government took measures to evacuate all ships on Jeju Island on Tuesday, and closed the ports within the province from 8 p.m.
The Jeju municipal government issued evacuation orders to all coastal areas around the island as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Access to rocks on the seashore, breakwaters, port facilities and coastal cliffs is banned until the evacuation order is lifted, and fines of up to 2 million won ($1,500) will be imposed on anyone who violates the evacuation orders.
The Interior Ministry and the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters both raised its alert level ahead of the typhoon’s strike as of Tuesday 5 p.m., from "warning" to the highest level of "serious," and from 2 to the highest level of 3, respectively.
The alert level 3 of Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters was raised last when Typhoon Hinnamnor hit last year, causing 11 deaths and 1.73 trillion won of property damage.
President Yoon Suk Yeol held an emergency meeting Tuesday and said, "The government should make every effort to prepare against the typhoon as there is a great concern among the people due to the news of the typhoon even though the restoration of the damage from the recent heavy downpour has not been completed yet."
Regarding the 25th World Scout Jamboree, Yoon also stressed to ensure safety of all participants until the end of the event so that young Scouts can return home with good memories.