Typhoon Khanun to hit S. Korea; flights canceled, evacuations ordered

As Typhoon Khanun approaches the Korean Peninsula, tourists visiting Seongsan Ilchulbong in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, weather the strong rain and wind. Evacuations have been ordered as Khanun approaches the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)

Fast-approaching Typhoon Khanun has thrown flights and ships into disarray on Wednesday as the weather agency forecast a powerful storm that could become the first to traverse the entire Korean Peninsula from south to north since records began.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, Typhoon Khanun passed the sea southwest of Kyushu, Japan, and was 360 kilometers southeast of Seogwipo on Jeju Island at 9 a.m.

Khanun was expected to move northward after passing 120 kilometers south of Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, at Thursday 3 a.m., and then make landfall some 40 kilometers northwest of Tongyeong at 9 a.m.

Khanun’s central pressure was expected to be 970 hectopascals as of 9 a.m. Thursday, with maximum wind speeds of up to 126 kilometers per hour, according to the KMA. The agency forecast the central air pressure would decrease, but that Khanun would pick up speed, meaning the typhoon will likely grow stronger as it approaches.

The KMA said Khanun is wide enough to affect the whole country at once.

The area with a wind speed of 15 meters per second or more spans a 340-kilometer radius from the center of the typhoon, exceeding the average east-west width of the Korean Peninsula, which is about 300 kilometers.

If Khanun moves as expected, it will be the first typhoon to run across the Korean Peninsula from south to north since 1951 -- the year that KMA started to collect climate data.

The typhoon is expected to come with heavy downpour, spraying more than 600 millimeters of rain in the eastern part of Gangwon Province, more than 300 millimeters in both North and South Gyeongsang provinces and 100 to 200 millimeters in Greater Seoul, North and South Jeolla provinces and North and South Chungcheong provinces.

Flights and ferry services to and from Jeju have been disrupted.

As of 11 a.m., 144 flights have been canceled on Jeju Island, including 73 domestic arrivals, 58 departures, six international arrivals, and seven international departures, according to the Korea Airports Corp.