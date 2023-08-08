 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
National

Bomb threat email against opposition leader prompts police search for explosives

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 8, 2023 - 21:13       Updated : Aug 8, 2023 - 21:13
Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks during a meeting with local businesspeople in Gwangmyeong, south of Seoul, on Aug. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)
Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks during a meeting with local businesspeople in Gwangmyeong, south of Seoul, on Aug. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

A bomb threat email against South Korea's opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has led police to search the National Assembly, officials said Tuesday.

The email, which threatens to bomb a library in Seoul if Lee is not killed by 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, was sent to a number of people, including officials in the Seoul municipal government, according to the police and the secretariat of the National Assembly.

Police received the report around 4:45 p.m. and dispatched a bomb disposal team to conduct a search of the parliament for an explosive. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114