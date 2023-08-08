[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids tops 100m views with ‘S-Class’ video

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids garnered 100 million views with the music video for “S-Class,” according to label JYP Entertainment on Tuesday. It is the band’s tenth music video to reach the milestone, after those of “God’s Menu,” “Back Door,” “Miroh,” “My Pace,” “Thunderous,” “Maniac,” “Case 143” and “Hellevator.” “S-Class” is the focus track from its third full album “5-Star,” which debuted atop the Billboard 200 and is staying on the main albums chart for eight weeks in a row. The LP is the eight-member act’s third consecutive album to notch the top spot on the chart. In the meantime, the bandmates will kick off their Japan tour on Aug. 16 and visit four cities for eight concerts. On Sept. 6, they will release first EP in Japan “Social Path (feat. LiSA) / Super Bowl -Japanese ver.” Later next month, they will fly over to New York and perform at 2023 Global Citizen Festival. EXO’s Baekhyun to set up own company

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Baekhyun of EXO is planning to establish a company of his own, but will stay with the band and label SM Entertainment, he said in a livestream with his fans. “SM (Entertainment) agreed positively” to the plan, he said underlining that he will remain as a part of the band. Rumors surfaced online recently saying that he took out a loan that amounts close $10 million to set up a listed company for profit. The veteran idol flatly denied the rumors that he borrowed money so as not to become negligent in running his own firm. As for why he is not putting out a solo album, the musician assured fans that he wanted to fully devote himself, “Not because I have veered from my initial intent.” His last solo album was 3rd EP “Bambi” that sold over a million copies in April 2021, before he enlisted. Le Sserafim drops new song in Japan in advance

(Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim will drop the title track from its upcoming second single in Japan in advance on Tuesday, said agency Source Music. The group will unveil the Japanese-language version of “Unforgiven (feat. Nile Rodgers)” which fronted its first full-length album that came out in May. The single has amassed 100 million streams on Spotify as of last week and is staying on Billboard’s global chart for 13 weeks. The rearranged version will feature Ado, who sang “New Genesis,” the theme song for animated movie “One Piece Film: Red.” The single album will be rolled out on Aug. 23. It will consist of three tracks including pre-release “Jewelry (prod. Imase)” that ranked No. 5 on Line Music’s weekly songs chart last month. Meanwhile, the group will launch its first tour next week in Seoul and visit three cities in Japan and three more across Asia until Oct. 8. Akmu logs 100m views with ‘Give Love’ music video

(Credit: YG Entertainment)