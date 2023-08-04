[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s ‘Pink Venom’ music video tops 700m views

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

The music video for Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” surpassed 700 million views on YouTube, YG Entertainment said Friday. The video was unveiled in August last year and set a record as the most viewed music video from a female act in 24 hours, logging 90.4 million views on the platform. It also hit the milestone of 100 million views in the shortest time for a K-pop girl group, at 29 hours and 35 minutes. “Pink Venom” is a prerelease from its second studio album, “Born Pink,” and ranked No. 22 on both the Billboard’s Hot 100 and UK’s Official singles chart. The hip-hop number stayed on Billboard’s main singles chart for six weeks in a row, the longest streak for a K-pop girl group at the time. It also topped iTunes top songs charts in 81 regions. NewJeans hits 100m Spotify streams with ‘Super Shy’

(Credit: Ador)

NewJeans had amassed 100 million streams with the single “Super Shy” on Spotify, as of Wednesday, according to agency Ador on Friday. It is the group’s seventh song to reach the milestone on the platform, achieving the feat in 26 days, a record for the quintet. “Super Shy” is one of three lead singles from its second EP “Get Up,” and was dropped on July 7 in advance of the full release of the album. It debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 55 and climbed to No. 48 this week. All three lead tracks from the EP made the main singles chart dated Aug. 5 -- “ETA” at No. 81 and “Cool With You” at No. 93 – while the mini album topped the Billboard 200. The rookie girl group has garnered 2 billion streams on Spotify so far with the 15 songs it has put out over the last year. Kep1er to return next month: report

(Credit: WakeOne/Swing Entertainment)

Nine-member girl group Kep1er will bring out a new album in September, according to a local media report Friday. Its last album was its fourth EP, “Lovestruck,” in April that sat among the top 10 on iTunes top albums charts in 11 regions. It is planning to host a fan meeting event in Seoul in October, the report added. Agency WakeOne and Swing Entertainment announced Thursday that the bandmates will meet with fans in Japan at the first official fan meetup set to be held in Tokyo on Oct. 27-28. The group visited Japan in May and June for its first tour, “Fly-By,” which consisted of six concerts in Tokyo, Nagoya and Kobe. The tour was named for its second single in Japan, which was released in March and ranked No. 3 on Oricon’s weekly singles ranking. Mamamoo subunit tops iTunes chart in 12 regions

(Credit: RBW Entertainment)