National

[Breaking] High school teacher stabbed at school in Daejeon

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Aug 4, 2023 - 11:13       Updated : Aug 4, 2023 - 11:34

A 49-year-old high school teacher was stabbed near a staff room of a school in Daedeok-gu, Daejeon by a person who infiltrated the school, according to the fire department on Friday.

According to a witness, the suspect waited for the teacher to return outside the staff room for about an hour during a break. The suspect then followed the teacher on the way to the bathroom, and stabbed the teacher in the face, the left side of the chest and arm.

The teacher remains unconscious and is in critical condition. The police, who received the emergency call at around 10 a.m., is tracking the whereabouts of the assailant, as he ran away from the scene.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
