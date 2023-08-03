[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand Josun Busan offers promotion package for kids Grand Josun Busan is promoting a special package centered on experiences for children. The package offers a one-night stay in a themed room, with a choice of forest, sea and sky themes. Child-friendly amenities such as bathrobes, slippers and bath sets are included. The package features Haribo-themed merchandise including a water bottle, a two-tier lunchbox, a thermal bag and a storage box. The package is available through Aug. 31 with prices starting at 280,000 won ($216). For reservations, call (051) 922-5001.

The Plaza Hotel Seoul showcases skin care package The Plaza Hotel Seoul offers a skin care package for the summer season in collaboration with cosmetic company Menthology. The package consists of one night's stay in a deluxe room and Menthology skin care products, including five facial masks, a foam cleanser, treatment essence and shampoo. Priced at 260,000 won, the package is available through Sept. 3. Guests are offered a 10 percent discount for red bean shaved ice, or patbingsu, at the hotel’s cafe The Lounge on the first floor. For more information and inquiries, call (02) 771-2200.

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas offers couples promotion Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas is running a package for couples. The “Romantic Retreat” package includes a night in a suite room, a cake and a bottle of Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial champagne are included in the package. The package also offers a breakfast for two, afternoon tea and evening cocktails at the hotel’s lounge bar on the top floor. The promotion is available through Dec. 31 with prices starting at 810,000 won. Get a 10 percent discount by making reservations via the hotel’s official website. For more enquiries, call (02) 555-5656

Kolon Hotel invites families with children to Gyeongju Kolon Hotel, located in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, has unveiled its “Cheerful Kids’ Day” promotion. The package includes a stay in the “Little Champion” rooms, which are equipped with foam mats on the floor to protect children. The hotel's playground Airbounce Play Zone features two giant slides and two pirate ship rides. Each attraction has a 10-minute break every hour. Kolon Hotel also runs a golf course for parents. Reservations are required in advance. Golf clubs and other equipment can be borrowed at the hotel without charge. For inquiries and reservations, call (054) 746-9001.