National

[Breaking] At least 17 injured in Bundang stabbing, car rampage

One man arrested, police still in pursuit of second suspect

By Park Han-na
Published : Aug 3, 2023 - 18:53       Updated : Aug 3, 2023 - 19:23

At least 17 people were injured when a car ran onto the sidewalk before two people got out and went on a stabbing rampage in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday, Yonhap news agency said, citing police and fire authorities.

Police arrested one of the suspects at the scene at 5:50 p.m., following the reported incident near Seohyeon Station, on the Bundang Line of the Seoul subway network. The other is still at large, reports said.

Five people were injured when a car drove onto the sidewalk near a department store, and at least 12 more were hurt when he exited the car and began stabbing passersby.

"We are checking the injuries and the exact circumstances of the crime,” the police said.

The location of Seohyeon Station and the nearby department store
The location of Seohyeon Station and the nearby department store


By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
