Popular webtoon series 'Moving' now a Disney+ TV series

Webtoon writer Kang Full’s popular webtoon series “Moving,” which achieved a total of 200 million views, has been transformed into Disney+ TV series to be released Aug. 9.

The series centers on the lives of seemingly ordinary people with hidden super powers.

The stories of “Moving” revolve around Lee Mi-hyeon (played by Han Hyo-ju) who has extraordinary physical abilities such as exceptional hearing, and falls in love with her colleague Kim Du-sik (played by actor Zo In-sung), who can fly.

When Kim and Lee have a son, Kim Bong-seok (played by Lee Jeong-ha), the couple decide to quit their jobs as intelligence agents and live as ordinary people.

The three try to hide their superpowers until Bong-seok finds it too difficult to do so after meeting schoolmate Jang Hee-su (played by Go Yun-jeong), who has a superpower as well.

Director Park In-je, who also directed the Netflix series “Kingdom: Season 2,” expressed his confidence about “Moving” at a press conference held Thursday.

“’Moving’ is a superhero TV show which also has humanism,” Park said during the press conference, adding, “’Moving’ is very meaningful to me because I had the opportunity to work on fresh stories in fresh genres unlike my previous works.”

“Moving” is Kang’s first work in which he participated as a screenwriter.

“’Moving’ originally had 12 episodes. However, I decided to go with eight more episodes because I thought a total of 20 episodes would be necessary for an in-depth depiction of each character’s personality and story,” Kang said.

Disney+'s “Moving” series features a new character that doesn’t exist in the original webtoon -- Jeon Kye-do (played by Cha Tae-hyeon).

Cha didn’t hide his appreciation of Kang as the webtoon writer helped him understand Kye-do's personality. “Someone may ask if it was difficult to play a character that doesn’t exist in the original piece. However, Kang provided me with a lot of depictions of Kye-do. This helped me very much in understanding Kye-do’s character,” said Cha at the press conference.

“Moving” is set to be released on Disney+ on Aug. 8. Two new episodes will follow on subsequent Tuesdays.