Parasols jump in popularity amid S. Korean heatwave

Amid the scorching weather nationwide, people carry parasols near the Gwanghwamun intersection in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Parasols, used for sun protection, have become a nationwide trend, transcending gender and age, as an unprecedented heatwave with temperatures nearly reaching 40 degrees Celsius has gripped the country.

A 107 percent increase in parasol purchases July 25-31 was reported compared to the same period last year, right after the end of the rainy season and the onset of the heatwave, Hyundai Department Store said.

Lotte Department Store also experienced a 45 percent increase in parasol sales, with a significant surge of approximately 60 percent during the first weekend and holiday following the rainy season.

Once considered an item exclusively for middle-aged women, the surge in sales has been primarily driven by people in their 30s and 40s, contributing to an 11 percent increase in sales from the previous year, fueling the overall sales growth.

"I feel much less hot when I use a parasol. These days, the sun is scorching, but with a parasol, I don't feel the intense heat," Kim, a 24-year-old college student who uses a parasol during her commute, shared her experience.

According to an environmental study conducted in Japan, using an umbrella like a parasol can lower the perceived temperature by up to 7 degrees and provide significantly higher UV protection compared to wearing hats.

The popularity of high-functioning parasols which can block up to 99 percent of ultraviolet rays has been on the rise recently.

An official from Lotte Department Store explained that due to the fluctuating weather, foldable parasols that are easy to carry have become increasingly popular.