Blackpink's Jisoo, actor Ahn Bo-hyun dating

Blackpink's Jisoo and South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun are confirmed to be dating.

Both the singer and her agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed the news on Thursday.

Local news outlet Dispatch's first reported the news in an exclusive on Thursday.

The report stated that Jisoo and Ahn have started dating recently, with the couple mostly spending time at Jisoo's house located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Separate pictures of Jisoo and Ahn assumed to have been taken in Jisoo's apartment complex parking lot were revealed as well.

Jisoo and Ahn both confirmed their relationship.

Jisoo was quoted in the Dispatch report as saying her relationship with Ahn "has just started," and adding, "(We) have good feelings and are just getting to know each other."

Ahn wasn't quoted directly, but according to Dispatch, "He understands Jisoo's situation and he respects it," the report said, adding, "Ahn has also accepted that their love has begun."

YG also confirmed the relationship to The Korea Herald.

"They are at the stage of getting to know each other with good feelings. Please support them warmly," the agency said on Thursday morning following the report.

This is the first time that the agency has confirmed any dating rumor or report about a Blackpink member.

While it's unknown how the two met, Dispatch quoted an acquaintance of both that they share quite a few similarities, including the fact that they are both actors. Jisoo played the main character in tvN's "Snowdrop," which aired in 2021.

The Blackpink star is currently traveling the world with the act's world tour, "Born Pink," which has continued since October, spanning over 22 countries and 33 cities. With shows in Sydney, London, Paris and Hanoi most recently, the quartet is set to fly to the US this month and continue performing there. In March, she dropped her first solo single, "Flower."

Ahn, 35, is a model-turned-actor who began to make his name in acting through his role in JTBC's "Itaewon Class" in 2020. He later took up the main roles in many hit TV and online series, including "My Name," "Military Prosecutor Doberman" and "See You In My 19th Life," the last of which ended last month. Recently, he starred in a tvN travel reality show about going on a working holiday, "Busan Boys: Sydney Bound."