 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Seoul shares open lower on tech losses

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 3, 2023 - 09:47       Updated : Aug 3, 2023 - 09:47
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks turned lower after starting a tad higher Thursday on tech losses after the downgrading of the US credit rating.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 10.85 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,605.62 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

All three US major stock indexes finished lower Wednesday as investors took profits on monthslong gains after Fitch Ratings downgraded the US credit grade to AA+ from AAA for the first time since 2011, citing "repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions."

Private payrolls increased more than expected in July, indicating continued labor market resilience.

In Seoul, big-cap tech shares drove the decline.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics was flat, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix was down 0.92 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver lost 2.2 percent, and Kakao, the operator of popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, retreated 1.13 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 0.74 percent and its smaller rival Samsung SDI lost nearly 1.7 percent.

Top chemical producer LG Chem went down 0.93 percent.

Steel giant Posco Holdings sank 2.22 percent and its battery component-making affiliate Posco Future M plunged 2.57 percent.

Auto shares started in positive terrain.

Hyundai Motor gained 0.36 percent and its affiliate Kia advanced 1 percent. Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Motor's auto parts affiliate, went up 0.66 percent.

Bio stocks also gained ground, with Samsung Biologics jumping 2.15 percent and Celltrion adding 1.28 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,297.70 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 0.8 won from Wednesday's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114