[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook sets another streaming record with ‘Seven’

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS generated 200 million streams on Spotify with solo single “Seven (feat. Latto)” in the shortest time for a male artist, according to label Big Hit Music on Wednesday. The single reached the milestone in 14 days, setting a record for a male musician as well as for a collaboration song. It is the second-fastest song to hit the mark overall. “Seven” has been breaking records on the platform since its release, hitting the 50 million milestone in three days and 100 million in six days. It is the first-ever song from a K-pop artist to stay atop the weekly top songs global chart for two consecutive weeks and the daily top songs global chart for 14 days in a row. The main single debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and is staying among the top ten, ranking No. 9 the following week.

Twice’s Jihyo floats teaser for 1st solo album

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Jihyo of Twice uploaded a teaser trailer for her upcoming solo debut album on Wednesday. The idol showed her freely enjoying her daily life, having a snack inside an elevator that stopped at floor Z, listening to music sitting on a stair and taking photographs with a vintage camera, before exuding charisma dressed in all black and riding off in a convertible. She is set to bring out her first solo EP, “Zone,” which will consist of seven tracks including lead single “Killin’ Me Good” on Aug. 18. She participated in writing six of them. Meanwhile, the group’s first subunit, Misamo, topped Oricon’s weekly album ranking with first album “Masterpiece.” The seven-track album also was No. 1 on Billboard Japan’s weekly top album sales chart. The trio of Mina, Sana and Momo visited Osaka and Tokyo to introduce the mini album until last week.

aespa to unveil single at LA concert next week

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



aespa will perform single “Better Things” for the first time at its concert in Los Angeles slated for Aug. 13 in the US, announced label SM Entertainment on Wednesday. aespa will perform single “Better Things” for the first time at its concert in Los Angeles slated for Aug. 13 in the US, announced label SM Entertainment on Wednesday. The quartet is set to drop the English-language dance tune on Aug. 18. Los Angeles is the first destination of the American leg of its international tour, “Synk: Hyper Line,” which will continue in Latin America and Europe over 14 cities. The bandmates flew out to Tokyo on Wednesday for the group's Japan concert this weekend. They will go live at the Tokyo Dome performing at the venue in a record short period of time since debut for an international artist. Separately, Karina surprised fans when she appeared in the music video teaser for the veteran idol’s forthcoming third solo EP, “Reality Show.” She was seen whispering into his ear in the trailer, raising expectations for the album. Treasure hosts pop-up store, uploads dance video

(Credit: YG Entertainment)