[Herald Interview] Rookie Xikers gears up for real game with second album

K-pop group Xikers poses in this picture taken ahead of the band's release of its second EP, "House of Tricky: How to Play." (KQ Entertainment)

In less than five months after its debut, boy band Xikers returns revamped, ready to invite listeners deeper into its universe.

Opening the second chapter of their fledgling journey is the band's second EP, "House of Tricky: How to Play," which is set for release on Wednesday evening.

In March 30, the 10-member boy group -- consisting of members Minjae, Jumin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Se-eun, Yujun, Yechan and the band's only foreign member, Hunter -- debuted as the second group of KQ Entertainment, the label behind the global group Ateez.

The rookie sensation made a remarkable entrance in the K-pop scene, with their first EP, "House of Trick: Doorbell Ringring," racking up the fifth-highest sales for a K-pop boy band's debut album in history and entering the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 75 in just 12 days. It was also named among the top 11 K-pop groups to watch for by the Grammys.

Having made a smash hit with its first album, the boys have returned with an album that unfolds further into their musical universe that revolves around the character of "Tricky."

Speaking with The Korea Herald in Seoul a week ahead of their new album release, the members explained the new album is like a "practice session" before they begin the real game.

"The 'House of Tricky' series follows our adventure inside the 'House of Tricky.' With 'Doorbell Ringring,' we'd entered the house and 'How to Play' kind of begins the story but not quite so. Here, we learn more about the house and get a glimpse into what kind of tasks we'll play inside it. It's like a practice game," Minjae, the band's leader explained during the interview.

Just as with the first album, which had been fronted by two songs, "Tricky House" and "Rockstar," the new album is also led by double title tracks: "Do or Die" and "Homeboy."

"I think our strength lies in our versatility with different concepts. So this time, we also brought forward two contrasting concepts with the upbeat 'Do or Die' and a more fresh 'Homeboy,'" Junmin explained.

Adding to the album's variety is "Koong," a powerful hip-hop tune that was pre-released with a performance video a week in advance, and three other tracks: "Skater," "Sunny Side" and "Run."

The band's rappers, Minjae, Sumin and Yechan, took part in writing the lyrics again, this time contributing to all six songs of the album. The three had written verses for five tracks on their debut album, including for the two main songs.

Yechan's attempt with the lyrics was focused more on adding creativity, the member said.

"For the first album, the songs were centered on revealing our universe, so I also tried to choose words that described it. But this time, I tried to find expressions that are more fun. I'm not a webtoon reader, but I tried to get inspirations from it this time. When I would see an object, I would think about what kind of sounds it makes and how I could pronounce them in words," Yechan shared.