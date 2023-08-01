Yoon meets with Belize PM Briceno, requests support for 2030 World Expo bid

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) holds a meeting with Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno at the presidential office in Seoul, Tuesday, in this photo provided by the office. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held a meeting with Belize's Prime Minister John Briceno on Tuesday and requested the Central American country's support for South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to its southern port city of Busan, the presidential office said.

During the meeting held at the presidential office in Seoul, Yoon also expressed hope for increased exchanges between the two countries, noting that a growing number of Korean tourists are visiting Belize, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a written briefing.

Briceno requested South Korea's technical assistance in his country's plans to digitalize its land transaction management system and establish an international electronic identification certificate system. He also thanked Yoon for Korea's health, education and development aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two leaders also agreed to expand trade and investment between their countries, and strengthen cooperation in various fields, including agriculture, public peace maintenance and electronic government, the spokesperson said.

Briceno is currently visiting South Korea at the invitation of Busan. (Yonhap)