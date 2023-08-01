 Back To Top
koreainvestment-pension
Life&Style

Sanji Gallery to relocate to Samcheong-dong

By Park Yuna
Published : Aug 1, 2023 - 19:00       Updated : Aug 1, 2023 - 19:00

Visitors to the seventh Seattle Art Fair that ended Sunday take a look at works displayed at the booth of Sanji Gallery (Courtesy of the gallery)
Visitors to the seventh Seattle Art Fair that ended Sunday take a look at works displayed at the booth of Sanji Gallery (Courtesy of the gallery)

Sanji Gallery will relocate from Seocho-dong, southern Seoul, to a larger space in Samcheong-dong in October, to strengthen its programs and artist lineup.

The Samcheong-dong space had been occupied by French gallery Perrotin since 2016. Perrotin closed the space in June, but continued to operate its other space in Seoul, Perrotin Dosan Park in southern Seoul.

“With the newly expanded space, we will put full efforts to promote Korean artists to the international art community,” said Jean Choi, director of the gallery, on Tuesday.

The gallery is planning to open two more spaces in Jung-gu and on Jeju Island next year. The space in Jung-gu will be dedicated to young and emerging artists, Choi added.

Sanji Gallery presented eight Korean artists -- Moon Seon-mee, Lee Hye-min, Jeong Chan-boo, Sammy Koh, Shim Bong-min, Jaden Lee, Kim Won-geun and Jung Sun-joo -- at the Seattle Art Fair 2023 that ran from Thursday to Sunday. It was gallery's second participation in the art fair.

The fair, founded by the late American business magnate Paul G. Allen, is one of the leading art events in the US Pacific Northwest. In addition to Sanji Gallery, two other Korean galleries, J&J Art and Gallery Tableu, took part in the fair.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
