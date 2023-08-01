[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook ranks No. 9 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with solo single

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS maintained a spot among the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 as his solo single “Seven” ranked No. 9 on the main singles chart dated Aug. 5. The single debuted atop the chart last week as well as its Global excl. the US and Global 200 charts, making him the first solo musician from Asia to top all three at once. It kept its spot at the top of both global charts this week. “Seven” hit the iTunes top songs chart at No. 1 in 114 regions so far and is staying on the top spot on Spotify’s weekly top songs global chart for two weeks in a row. The English-language song headed straight to the top of its daily top songs global chart and is keeping the spot for 14 consecutive days. NewJeans amasses 2b Spotify streams

(Credit: Ador)

NewJeans logged 2 billion streams on Spotify, announced agency Ador on Tuesday. The rookie group achieved the feat barely over a year since its debut and with 15 songs in total. It logged 1 billion streams on the platform in March, in the shortest time for a K-pop artist (at 219 days) and earned a Guinness World Record. The quintet gained momentum from the release of second EP “Get Up.” All six tracks from the mini album are staying on Spotify’s weekly top songs chart in the US led by “Super Shy” that ranked No. 12 on the latest chart. “Super Shy” is one of the three main tracks from the EP and claimed No. 64 on Billboard’s Hot 100 last week, up two rungs from its debut spot. It ranked No. 2 and No. 3 on its Global excl. the US and Global 200, respectively, according to the preview published on Monday. Pentagon to release 6th EP in Japan

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)

Pentagon will put out sixth EP in Japan “Pado” on Aug. 30, agency Cube Entertainment said Tuesday. The mini album consists of five tracks, all of which are co-written by the eight members. The band’s previous EP in Japan “Feelin’ Like” came out in September last year topped Oricon’s daily album ranking while the title track secured the top spot on the iTunes top songs chart in 11 regions. In May, it dropped digital single “Shh” in Japan and held fan concerts for two days in Tokyo. In the meantime, leader Hui dropped solo single “Whale” last month after participating in a reality audition show that ended in April. SF9’s Hwiyoung to drop 1st solo single: report

(Credit: FNC Entertainment)