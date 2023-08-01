[Newsmaker] Broadcasting watchdog chief nominee begins prep for confirmation hearing

Lee Dong-kwan, the nominee for chief of the Korea Communications Commission, answers questions from reporters in front of his temporary office in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Amid swirling controversies surrounding his eligibility, Lee Dong-kwan, special adviser for external relations to President Yoon Suk Yeol and nominee to head the Korea Communications Commission, commenced preparations on Tuesday for a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly.

Lee arrived Tuesday morning at a temporary office set up in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, located within minutes of the state broadcasting watchdog’s headquarters.

His appearance comes four days after the official announcement of his nomination on Friday, and precedes a parliamentary confirmation hearing that is likely to be held within this month.

Addressing reporters gathered in front of his temporary office, Lee said, "I consider press freedom to be the most important value in the liberal democratic constitutional government." The nominee also stressed that the media's role should not involve "irresponsibly spreading fake news" or propagating viewpoints rooted in the agendas of "certain political factions."

On Friday, Lee acknowledged the heavy responsibility his role would carry at a critical period of “substantial change in the global media industry.” The nominee also expressed his determination to restore a "fair media ecosystem." He emphasized the detrimental impact of fake news on democracy and stressed the importance of establishing a public broadcaster that thrives on international trust and recognition, like the UK’s BBC or Japan’s NHK.

In May, Yoon dismissed Han Sang-hyuk, a KCC head who was appointed during the previous Moon Jae-in administration.

Han was indicted for his involvement with the alleged manipulation of scores for conservative cable channel TV Chosun during the broadcasting license renewal process in 2020.

The liberal Democratic Party of Korea has opposed Lee's nomination, citing allegations of interference in personnel affairs at KBS during his tenure as senior presidential secretary during the conservative Lee Myung-bak administration.

Additionally, Lee recently came under criticism over allegations that his son had bullied a classmate in high school in 2011. Lee refuted the allegations, stating that his son and the classmate have since reconciled and are friends.

The Democratic Party’s leader Lee Jae-myung on Monday said that Yoon has nominated "a technician who takes over the power of media broadcasters" as the KCC chair. The liberal party’s floor leader Park Kwang-on added that "Eighty percent of current journalists are opposed to the appointment of Lee Dong-kwan," pointing to his perceived role in suppressing the media during the Lee Myung-bak administration.

Meanwhile, some 15 media and civic groups gathered in front of the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, on Monday calling for the withdrawal of Lee's nomination.

Lee, a former Dong-A Ilbo reporter, served as a Blue House spokesperson and senior presidential secretary for press affairs from 2008 to 2013 during the Lee Myung-bak administration.

In 2021, he joined Yoon's presidential election campaign team as chief of the special media communications committee.