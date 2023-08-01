[Photo News] Galaxy Drone Show in Busan

Drones create images to promote Samsung Electronics' latest Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphone over the Gwangan Bridge, an iconic Busan landmark, on Monday night. Samsung said Tuesday that the show used 600 drones for 15 minutes to celebrate the opening of its Galaxy Studio in the city. The tech giant also showed its support for Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo during the show. There are six Galaxy Studio locations in Seoul and Busan, where visitors can experience Samsung's latest devices -- the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 smartphones, Tab S9 tablets and the Watch6 series -- through Aug. 20. (Samsung Electronics)

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com