[KH Explains] Commercial real estate crash punishes investors

Korean investment firms are at the risk of painful losses in their commercial real estate investments with high interest rates and a shift to teleworking.

With major economies tightening monetary policies, and the post-pandemic trend of working from home pushing up office vacancy rates, commercial office buildings -- once perceived as a reliable investment -- have become a liability.

Igis Asset Management’s 370 billion won ($290 million) investment in the Trianon office building in Frankfurt, Germany, is the latest in a string of cases in which investors face a steep drop in value and a high vacancy rate.

On July 27, the Korean real estate investment firm has decided to sell the 45-story skyscraper to restructure its debt secured against the building.

With the building's primary tenant DekaBank set to move out next June, the profitability of the real estate investment came into question, and lenders are requesting additional financing.

Though the firm is working to secure additional capital to normalize the fund, the outlook on refinancing remains grim. It is working on finding a new buyer for the property. A loss is unavoidable, as the office building was bought for 857 billion won and is now estimated to be worth around 770 billion won.

“We are in a difficult situation. We are trying our best to normalize the fund and minimize the losses,” an official from IGIS Asset Management said.

Mirae Asset is one of many firms here which have been suffering from the dip in the office real estate market.

Mirae Asset Securities' 280 billion won ($219.8 million) investment in Goldin Financial Global Centre in Hong Kong is facing a major loss amid the sluggish Hong Kong real estate market.

Mirae Asset, which made the investment through mezzanine financing, was not able to recover its investment from the sale of the property because it is not a priority investor.

The exact size of the loss has not been finalized but Multi Asset Global Investments, an affiliate of the finance group, is expecting a 90 percent loss on its 88 billion won fund.

Vestas Investment Management is to sell an office building in London. It financed an investment worth 440 billion won, but the property is likely to be sold at around 300 billion won with the fall in office demands.

Korea Investment Real Asset Management’s 189 billion won investment in the Toison d'Or office building in Brussels, Belgium, and Hana Alternative Asset Management's 155 billion won investment in Two Independence Square, NASA’s headquarters in Washington, are similar cases.

Losses have not been actualized for those two investments but are looming as the values of the properties decline.

Between 2017 and 2019, Korean investment firms made aggressive investments in overseas commercial real estate, seeking steady profitability from high occupancy rates and low interest rates.

With occupancy rates falling and interest rates rising, the lenders are requesting debtors to refinance the funds through additional funding as the funds’ maturity dates draw near.

According to the Korea Financial Investment Association, local financial investment institutions' net investment in overseas real estate amounts to 76.1 trillion won as of July 13.

Though office real estate prices are dropping in both US and Europe, with Korean firms mostly suffering from investments in in Europe.

“Though the remote working trend is stronger in the US than Europe, both regions are seeing less demand for offices, leading to difficulties in refinancing,” Ji Hyo-jin, head of global research team at Mastern Investment Management, said.

“We may be are seeing more of these distressed investment cases in Europe as banks require frequent asset revaluation and request debtors to pay off some of the principals when the loan-to-value ratio increases.”

Ji advised firms to go for alternative options on the losses, rather than postponing the risks to the future with maturity extensions.

"Though firms try to refinance the funds by extending the loan maturity, it would be difficult to pull up the occupancy rate in the changed paradigm,” Ji said.

Some also view this to be a chance to make new investments.

“With high interest rates, the crunch in the commercial real estate market will continue. But on the other hand, there can be new opportunities of investments when properties are on sale at significantly lower prices. When this phase is wrapped up, an inflection point for investments will come,” said an official from a local investment firm.