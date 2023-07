Gary Edward Mintier and Mary Ann Mintier, who worked in Korea with the Peace Corps from 1969 to 1975, have donated 1,516 items, including modern paintings, books and photographs of Korea, to the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation. The couple worked as English teachers in Seoul and Busan during their stay in Korea.

The photo above shows the Bosu-dong neighborhood of Busan in 1970. (Yonhap)

By Kim Hae-yeon ( hykim@heraldcorp.com